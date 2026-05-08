Where to allocate ₹10 lakh in current market scenario — a guide for conservative, moderate and aggressive investors

The Indian stock market had experienced wild fluctuations in recent weeks, driven by global cues, crude oil prices, and geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran in West Asia.

During an uncertain period like this, investing ₹10 lakh requires a clear asset allocation strategy based on an investor's risk profile and financial goals. Financial advisors generally classify investors into three categories — conservative, moderate and aggressive — with each category having a different mix of equity, debt, gold and cash investments.

How to allocate ₹ 10 lakh across different investment avenues? Asset allocation should always align with an investor’s risk appetite and financial goals. Different financial advisors may give you slightly varying allocation percentages for each asset class, but the broader strategy generally remains similar across a certain type of investor profile.

For conservative investors, the primary focus remains capital protection. Hence, they should allocate around 50-55% in debt instruments such as debt funds and fixed deposits, while 25–30% can be allocated to equity, and 10–15% to gold and other safe investment options such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), according to two investment experts who spoke to Mint.

Moderate investors, on the other hand, may maintain a balanced approach by allocating 40-45% to equities, 40–45% to debt, and 10-15% to gold.

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Aggressive investors typically prioritise long-term wealth creation and may allocate 50–55% to equities, while keeping 25–30% in debt for liquidity and stability. Around 5–10% may also be allocated to gold or silver as a hedge against market volatility. For those who seek high risk and high returns, they can allocate as much as 80% of their fund to equities, according to one of the experts.

Across all investor profiles, experts suggest maintaining 2–5% in liquid cash or overnight funds to capitalise on sudden market corrections and meet short-term liquidity needs. “Cash should largely be need-based, as excessive cash holdings can create long-term return drag," according to Ishkaran Chhabra, Founding Partner at Centricity WealthTech.

How much should you invest in international funds? International exposure should act as a "geographic hedge," typically making up 5–15% of a ₹10 lakh portfolio, according to Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaMF, an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor.

According to Bhilwaria, international exposure's primary role is to provide access to sectors like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and biotechnology, which are still at a nascent stage in the Indian listed space. Here's what he advises if you are seeking to tap foreign funds:

— S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ETFs: The United States remains the primary avenue via S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 ETFs due to its tech leadership.

— Global emerging market funds: For those seeking diversification beyond the US, global emerging market funds or specific exposure to Japan and South Korea are becoming popular as they offer a blend of high-tech manufacturing and improving corporate governance.

Which asset classes appear most attractive today? According to Bhilwaria, in the current volatile environment, large-cap equities and multi-asset allocation funds are the most attractive for fresh investments, as they offer valuation comfort and built-in diversification.

"Fixed income (debt) also remains compelling due to stabilised interest rates, providing a 'safety cushion' that was less effective in previous high-inflation years," he said.

However, he advised that an investor should not stop equity investments amid market volatility as this period is momentary, and not a bug in long-term wealth creation. “Instead of a lump-sum entry, the smartest move right now is to use a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP), placing the ₹10 lakh in a liquid fund and moving it into equity over 6–9 months to benefit from rupee cost averaging,” he said.

Which sectors/themes offer the strongest long-term potential for aggressive investors? Aggressive investors should ideally look toward themes with high "earnings visibility" and structural tailwinds, according to the experts. Here are the sectors that an aggressive investor can consider for potential growth:

— The manufacturing and defence sectors: They remain the powerhouse themes due to the government’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative and a rising export order book, according to Bhilwaria.

— The energy transition theme: Specific companies involved in green hydrogen, battery storage, and power transmission are expected to be a multi-decade growth driver.

— Private banking (BFSI) and premium consumption: These themes are also attractive as India's middle class expands and credit growth remains robust, making these sectors prime candidates for alpha generation.

— Power and energy: They remain strong long-term themes, especially with the rising global power demand led by AI infrastructure and data centre expansion. Beyond AI-specific companies, the larger opportunity could lie in the supporting ecosystem such as power generation, transmission and energy security, given the current West Asia crisis, Chhabra said.

What common mistakes could hurt long-term wealth creation? One of the biggest mistakes is exiting equity completely during periods of volatility, according to Chhabra. “Premature exits often lead to missed recovery phases and hurt long-term compounding. Investors should avoid making emotional decisions based on short-term market movements and instead stay disciplined with their long-term asset allocation strategy,” he said.

Meanwhile, "recency bias" is also considered a common mistake, where investors pour money into small-cap funds or gold simply because they performed exceptionally well last year, Bhilwaria said.

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Another major mistake is trying to “time the market” by waiting for a major correction that may never happen. This often leads to “cash drag,” where money kept on the sidelines loses value over time due to inflation instead of generating returns through investments. “Investors also frequently fail to rebalance; for instance, if a stock rally makes your equity 80% of your portfolio when it should be 60%, failing to sell some equity and buy debt can expose you to excessive risk when the cycle eventually turns,” he said.