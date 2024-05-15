Where to find reliable advice in the mutual fund maze

Viral Bhatt, who has been an MF distributor for more than a decade, says those creating a sense of urgency and putting pressure on investors to make quick decisions are a big red flag. Investors should also not fall for complicated products and should be wary of anyone offering guaranteed returns. Investors should not hurry and should first ask the MF distributor for their qualifications, understand their investment philosophy and, most importantly, ask how they earn from the transaction. Lastly, be upfront about the expectations you have from the MF distributor and talk about how they can help you with it.