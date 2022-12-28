Where to invest 15k per month via SIP for 6-year horizon?

A time horizon of 5 to 6 years is a reasonable period for investing in equity funds. You will be able to accumulate a corpus of approximately ₹14.5 lakh if we consider a 10% annual return on your SIPs. You can invest in a blend of index fund, large- and mid-cap, flexicap and mid-cap funds for the long-term. You can consider setting up SIPs in the following funds: ₹4,000 in UTI Nifty Index Fund, ₹4,000 in Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, ₹4,000 in Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, and ₹3,000 and Kotak Emerging Equities Fund. You can consider increasing the SIPs every year to accumulate a higher amount.

