Where to invest if you are young and have a long investment horizon?

Where to invest if you are young and have a long investment horizon?

istockphoto
2 min read . 07:15 PM ISTHarshad Chetanwala

  • You can invest in a few mutual fund schemes. The monthly investment of Rs.10,000 for 15 years will help you build a corpus of Rs.40 lakh or Rs.47 lakh, assuming a return of 10% p.a and 12% p.a., respectively

I am 24 years old and want to start investing. I can invest up to 10,000 per month and want to earn in double-digit crore. Where do you suggest I should invest? I can wait up to 15 to 20 years. 

- Name withheld on request 

Starting at a young age will always work well as you have a long horizon to invest and risk-taking ability too. You can invest in a few mutual fund schemes. The monthly investment of Rs.10,000 for 15 years will help you build a corpus of Rs.40 lakh or Rs.47 lakh, assuming a return of 10% p.a and 12% p.a., respectively. In 20 years, the corpus could be Rs.72 lakh or Rs.91 lakh at 10% p.a and 12% p.a. return, respectively. To achieve your goal of a much higher corpus, you can try and increase the SIP (systematic investment plan) amount by 20% every year. Many investors follow this strategy as it gives them better visibility to plan their investment over the years. A 20% increase in SIP amount should help you reach Rs.4.5 crore in 20 years assuming a 12% p.a. return. At 10% p.a. return, you could reach Rs.4 crore in 20 years. We suggest you follow this strategy as your income and investible surplus keep improving every year.

We suggest you to start with Large Cap, Large & Mid Cap and Flexi Cap funds at this stage as you are starting your investment journey. Once you gain more confidence, you may add some allocation towards Mid Cap funds in future. To begin with, you can look at the following funds - UTI Nifty Index Fund (Rs.2,500), Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund (Rs.2,500), Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund (Rs.2,500) and Canara Robeco Bluechip Fund (Rs.2,500). Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund invests not in Indian equity (large, mid and small cap stocks) but also in foreign company stocks.

 

Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com. Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.

