Where to invest if you are young and have a long investment horizon?

Starting at a young age will always work well as you have a long horizon to invest and risk-taking ability too. You can invest in a few mutual fund schemes. The monthly investment of Rs.10,000 for 15 years will help you build a corpus of Rs.40 lakh or Rs.47 lakh, assuming a return of 10% p.a and 12% p.a., respectively. In 20 years, the corpus could be Rs.72 lakh or Rs.91 lakh at 10% p.a and 12% p.a. return, respectively. To achieve your goal of a much higher corpus, you can try and increase the SIP (systematic investment plan) amount by 20% every year. Many investors follow this strategy as it gives them better visibility to plan their investment over the years. A 20% increase in SIP amount should help you reach Rs.4.5 crore in 20 years assuming a 12% p.a. return. At 10% p.a. return, you could reach Rs.4 crore in 20 years. We suggest you follow this strategy as your income and investible surplus keep improving every year.