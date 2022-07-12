Where to invest to accumulate Rs2 crore for child’s education by 2033?

To achieve a corpus of ₹2 crore in 11 years, you would need to save and invest about ₹73,000 every month in an aggressive portfolio. This assumes an annualized return of 12%. In such a situation, if you are starting with ₹50,000 a month, you would need to steadily increase your SIP (systematic investment plan) amount every year by, say, 10% so that you can meet the need for your son’s education as well as your retirement. You can use your current investments, your real estate, and any further increase in your SIP amount (beyond your son’s education need) towards your retirement. You can use a single portfolio for both these needs and withdraw from it based on your need at different times. An equity-strong portfolio with funds such as UTI Nifty Index Fund (large-cap), Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and SBI Small Cap Fund should take 80% of your portfolio. The remaining funds can be deployed in a bond fund such as HDFC Corporate Bond Fund. You can also add some international flavour to your portfolio by investing in the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund in the equity segment of your investments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}