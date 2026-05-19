Where to park emergency funds: FD vs Savings Account — 5 expert insights on liquidity, returns and tax efficiency

Building an emergency fund is one of the most important steps in personal finance. The real question is not whether you should have one, but where to keep it so that it remains accessible while still working for you.

For most people, the choice comes down to a savings account or a fixed deposit (FD). Each option involves trade-offs among liquidity, returns and tax efficiency. As financial products become more digital‑first and complex, striking the right balance between instant access and growth is essential.

Emergency Fund: Basic concept and significance of striking a balance Sarika Grover, co-founder of LoansJagat, explains the concept of an emergency fund and elaborates on the significance of striking a balance. She says, “An emergency fund is meant to give you peace of mind when life throws unexpected challenges your way — whether it’s a medical emergency, sudden job loss, or urgent home repairs. That’s why liquidity matters the most. Keeping a portion of your emergency fund in a savings account ensures you can access money instantly when needed. At the same time, parking some amount in a short-term or sweep-in FD can help you earn slightly better returns. The ideal approach is to strike a balance between accessibility and growth, so your money remains both available and productive during uncertain times.”

Emergency funds must align with smart tax planning strategy Aswini Bajaj, CEO of Leveraged Growth, underlines the importance of returns and tax efficiency while deciding where to park emergency savings. He says, “Your emergency fund need not be in a savings account for sure, because you barely get any return there. With the ease of online banking, an FD would make more sense than that. But even then, an FD attracts nearly a 30% tax rate if you fall in the highest tax bracket. Therefore, an arbitrage fund might make even more sense, because it should give you around FD-like returns, while long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% after one year. Although arbitrage funds may take a couple of days to liquidate, with credit cards, health insurance, gold, and bank credit facilities available today, that access timeline is absolutely manageable. However, if you are in a lower tax bracket or if you have a senior citizen in the family, fixed deposits definitely make sense to the extent of reducing taxable FD returns."

Here are the expert-backed considerations for investment planning and deciding where to park your emergency fund.

How to plan your emergency fund: 5 expert-backed considerations I. Prioritise liquidity first Make sure that you keep a portion of your emergency fund in a savings account. This will help you access funds instantly during unforeseen events such as job losses, medical expenses, surgeries, home renovations and other similar sudden, unavoidable expenses.

II. Use sweep-in or short-term FDs for balance You can also aim to park surplus funds in FD-linked options to earn better returns, without locking all the money away. Short-term fixed deposits can meet the same requirements. The only essential point to keep in mind here is that you must plan investments so that liquidity never becomes a concern, and you can ride any emergency without a liquidity crunch.

III. Consider arbitrage or hybrid funds for tax efficiency For higher tax brackets, parking funds in fixed deposits can result in significant tax liability, sometimes up to 30%. Such individuals can shortlist arbitrage or hybrid funds to manage taxes effectively, as these investments can offer FD-like returns with potentially lower tax burden.

IV. Match allocation to your tax bracket Before you lock your emergency funds in any particular investment asset class, be clear about your individual tax liability. For example, individuals in lower tax brackets may benefit more from traditional FDs than from complex alternatives. Get guidance from an investment professional for this.

V. Ensure multi-layer financial backup While planning an emergency fund and ways of deploying it effectively across different investment classes, such as fixed deposits, savings accounts, etc., it is critical to understand the broader landscape of other financial tools that can support you if your emergency funds remain insufficient or are locked due to the terms and conditions of the asset class where you have parked them. Credit cards, insurance and other similar lines of credit can help meet liquidity requirements while funds remain invested.

Proper financial planning is fundamental for long-term economic stability. An emergency fund is an essential component of the same. It acts as a financial safety net during uncertain times, preventing individuals from falling into forced personal loans or debt traps.

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Therefore, choosing the right mix of savings and investment instruments can ensure both peace of mind and efficiency. Given the complexity of the options and tax ramifications, it is prudent to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor before deciding to park your emergency funds in any particular financial instrument.