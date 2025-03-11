Which are the best entry-level credit cards for 2025? Top 5 picks revealed

Credit cards are a great way to make smart transactions to save on money while not compromising on your lifestyle. If you are someone who has just started your career and are looking for an entry level credit card which not only suits your budget but also helps you become financially independent, here is a list of the top entry level credit cards which you should consider in 2025.

Top entry-level credit cards 2025

Credit card Joining fee PVR INOX Kotak credit card ₹ 0 SBI SimplyCLICK credit card ₹ 499 IndianOil Axis Bank credit card ₹ 500 HDFC Bank Times credit card ₹ 500 Airtel Axis Bank credit card ₹ 500

1. PVR INOX Kotak credit card Key features: 5% off on movie tickets via PVR INOX app, website, and theatres.

20% off on food & beverages at PVR INOX theatres, app, and website.

Complimentary access to premium in-cinema lounges at PVR INOX.

1 free movie ticket ( ₹ 300) for every ₹ 10,000 spent in a billing cycle.

300) for every 10,000 spent in a billing cycle. Free movie tickets ( ₹ 300 each) every month.

300 each) every month. Annual fee: ₹ 499.

2. SBI SimplyCLICK credit card Key features: Earn 1 reward point per ₹ 100 spent on all other categories.

100 spent on all other categories. Get an Amazon India gift card worth ₹ 500 upon joining fee payment.

500 upon joining fee payment. Receive ₹ 2,000 Cleartrip/Yatra e-vouchers on spending ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 2 lakh annually.

2,000 Cleartrip/Yatra e-vouchers on spending 1 lakh and 2 lakh annually. Annual fee waived on spending ₹ 1 lakh per year.

1 lakh per year. Enjoy a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹ 500 and ₹ 3,000.

500 and 3,000. Earn 10X reward points on top online brands like BookMyShow, Swiggy, Myntra, and more.

Get 5X reward points on other online transactions. 3. IndianOil Axis Bank credit card Key features: Earn 4% back as 20 EDGE reward points per ₹ 100 spent on IOCL fuel.

100 spent on IOCL fuel. Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to ₹ 50/month) on fuel transactions between ₹ 400 and ₹ 4,000.

50/month) on fuel transactions between 400 and 4,000. Earn 1 EDGE reward point per ₹ 100 spent on other purchases (1EDGE Point = ₹ 0.20).

100 spent on other purchases (1EDGE Point = 0.20). Enjoy 100% cashback (up to ₹ 250) as EDGE rewards on your first fuel spend within 30 days of card activation.

250) as EDGE rewards on your first fuel spend within 30 days of card activation. Annual fee waived on spending ₹ 3.5 lakh annually.

3.5 lakh annually. Get up to 15% off on dining via EazyDiner.

Save up to 5% on IOCL fuel spends.

Earn 1% back as 5 EDGE reward points per ₹ 100 spent on online shopping. 4. HDFC Bank Times credit card Key features: Complimentary Times Prime Membership with joining benefits worth ₹ 5,000.

5,000. 25% off on movie bookings via BookMyShow.

Up to 5% cashback on utility bill payments and shopping.

Up to 10% off on dining at select restaurants via EazyDiner.

Up to 20% savings on select online and offline transactions.

2.5X reward points on dining spends. 5. Airtel Axis Bank credit card Key features: 10% cashback on utility bill payments via Airtel Thanks App.

10% cashback on spends at Zomato, Swiggy, and BigBasket.

Unlimited 1% cashback on all other transactions.

4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits annually.

25% cashback on Airtel mobile, DTH, and more via Airtel Thanks App.

In conclusion, before you apply for a credit card, you must evaluate your finances so that you can get a deal which aligns with your lifestyle and does not put you under a financial burden. You must ensure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily in order to avoid a hefty bill in the future.