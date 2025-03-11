Which are the best entry-level credit cards for 2025? Top 5 picks revealed

Credit cards are a great way to make smart transactions to save on money while not compromising on your lifestyle. If you are someone who has just started your career and are looking for an entry level credit card which not only suits your budget but also helps you become financially independent, here is a list of the top entry level credit cards which you should consider in 2025.
|Credit card
|Joining fee
|PVR INOX Kotak credit card
|₹0
|SBI SimplyCLICK credit card
|₹499
|IndianOil Axis Bank credit card
|₹500
|HDFC Bank Times credit card
|₹500
|Airtel Axis Bank credit card
|₹500
In conclusion, before you apply for a credit card, you must evaluate your finances so that you can get a deal which aligns with your lifestyle and does not put you under a financial burden. You must ensure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily in order to avoid a hefty bill in the future.
Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks. The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards