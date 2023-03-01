Which are the top most risky mutual funds in India: A beginner's guide

Thematic/Sector funds given their high risk-high return nature, can either give you exceptional returns or extremely poor returns depending on the timing. Investing in thematic/sector funds requires taking a bet on four things going right - Picking a winning theme/sector, selecting the right fund within that theme, buying at the right valuations which haven't already priced in the theme/sector's potential & ability to enter and exit the theme/sector at the right time (i.e identifying the cycle correctly and investing closer to its start and exiting as it starts to peak). In our view, the odds of getting all the above 4 right on a consistent basis are very low and the payouts can be meaningful only when we get these right.

