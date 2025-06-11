Which Axis Bank credit card is best for you? A complete comparison

Axis Bank offers a diverse range of credit cards tailored to different customer needs, including travel, shopping, and cashback. With premium experiences and co-branded options, there’s a suitable card for every lifestyle and financial goal.

Published11 Jun 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Discover which Axis Bank credit card type best aligns with your spending habits.
Credit cards are now a fundamental part of personal finance and offer flexibility, security, and many rewards; they're no longer just a luxury. Axis Bank, offers many different credit cards to a varied customer base. Regardless of whether you're a frequent traveller, shopper, or someone who simply likes cashback, Axis Bank has a credit card to fit your needs and lifestyle.

Let's review the different credit card categories and their respective benefits most offered by Axis Bank.

Top Axis Bank credit cards June 2025

Credit card variantJoining feesCategory 

Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card

 12,500Lifestyle

Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card

 50,000Lifestyle 

Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card

 5000Travel 

Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Cards

 3000Travel 

Axis Bank ACE Credit Card

 499Shopping & cashback

Axis MY Zone Credit Card

 500Shopping & cashback

IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

 500Fuel 

Axis Bank Executive Corporate Credit Card

 3500Business 

My Business Credit Card

 999Business 

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

 500Co-branded 

Axis Bank Freecharge Credit Card

 250Co-branded 

(Source: Bank’s website)

1. Lifestyle credit cards

For customers who appreciate premium experiences, they can apply for premium lifestyle credit cards from Axis Bank which come with a dining experience, concierge service, airport lounges and more.

  • Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: It gives customers the benefit of travel credit, lounge access (domestic and international free), dining experience and others, but this card is targeted toward high net worth customers.
  • Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: In addition, this card has exclusive travel insurance, concierge service, golf privileges, and the Taj Epicure membership for their premium customer base.

2. Travel credit cards

Axis Bank's travel cards come with free lounge access, travel insurance, and air miles for users who travel frequently.

  • Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: Enjoy lounge access, discounts on hotels and travel bookings, and EDGE Miles for every purchase.
  • Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Cards: It offers free tickets, Club Vistara points, and priority boarding.

3. Shopping & cashback credit cards

These cards provide discounts and rebates if you regularly shop online and offline.

  • Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: One of the most popular credit cards for cashback lovers, is an ultimate card for cashback lovers as it offers up to 5% cashback on utility bills and payment using Gpay and offers savings on Amar Café, BookMyShow and select clothing retailers.
  • Axis MY Zone Credit Card: This card is best tailored for youngsters and entertainment lovers and gives discounts on select Yamast foods on Swiggy, BookMyShow where you can watch movies, and clothes retailers.

4. Fuel credit cards

Fuel prices are getting expensive. Fuel cards from Axis Bank can save you a lot of money.

  • IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card: It earns you accelerated reward points on groceries or online purchases as well as up to 4% value back on fuel purchases at IndianOil outlets.

5. Business credit cards

Axis Bank caters to professionals and business people with credit cards that simplify company spending, and even increase credit limits.

  • Axis Bank Executive Corporate Credit Card: It was designed to help businesses handle the travel and entertainment expenses of their employees in a streamlined manner.
  • My Business Credit Card: It has rewards on business-related expenses such as utility bills, or office supplies.

6. Co-branded credit cards

Axis Bank is partnering with some of the largest businesses to offer co-branded cards targeting specific markets.

  • Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: It offers 1.5% cashback on everything else, 4% cashback with partner merchants, and up to 5% cashback on Flipkart.
  • Axis Bank Freecharge Credit Card: The card is aimed at consumers who use digital payments. It has monthly statement benefits and rewards for Freecharge purchases.

In conclusion, with an extensive range of products, Axis Bank has a card for every need. No matter what your priority is in a credit card, a business card, travel card, savings card, or card with perks, there is an Axis credit card unique to you. Before getting any card, consider your spending habits, lifestyle, and financial goals to find the right credit card for you.

