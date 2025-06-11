Which Axis Bank credit card is best for you? A complete comparison

Credit cards are now a fundamental part of personal finance and offer flexibility, security, and many rewards; they're no longer just a luxury. Axis Bank, offers many different credit cards to a varied customer base. Regardless of whether you're a frequent traveller, shopper, or someone who simply likes cashback, Axis Bank has a credit card to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Let's review the different credit card categories and their respective benefits most offered by Axis Bank.
|Credit card variant
|Joining fees
|Category
Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card
|₹12,500
|Lifestyle
Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card
|₹50,000
|Lifestyle
Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card
|₹5000
|Travel
Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Cards
|₹3000
|Travel
Axis Bank ACE Credit Card
|₹499
|Shopping & cashback
Axis MY Zone Credit Card
|₹500
|Shopping & cashback
IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card
|₹500
|Fuel
Axis Bank Executive Corporate Credit Card
|₹3500
|Business
My Business Credit Card
|₹999
|Business
Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
|₹500
|Co-branded
Axis Bank Freecharge Credit Card
|₹250
|Co-branded
(Source: Bank’s website)
For customers who appreciate premium experiences, they can apply for premium lifestyle credit cards from Axis Bank which come with a dining experience, concierge service, airport lounges and more.
Axis Bank's travel cards come with free lounge access, travel insurance, and air miles for users who travel frequently.
These cards provide discounts and rebates if you regularly shop online and offline.
Fuel prices are getting expensive. Fuel cards from Axis Bank can save you a lot of money.
Axis Bank caters to professionals and business people with credit cards that simplify company spending, and even increase credit limits.
Axis Bank is partnering with some of the largest businesses to offer co-branded cards targeting specific markets.
In conclusion, with an extensive range of products, Axis Bank has a card for every need. No matter what your priority is in a credit card, a business card, travel card, savings card, or card with perks, there is an Axis credit card unique to you. Before getting any card, consider your spending habits, lifestyle, and financial goals to find the right credit card for you.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
