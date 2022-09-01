Which BAFs are the best for investments?

Equity diversified mutual funds are ideal for the investment horizon above five years and these funds continue to have the potential to generate good inflation-adjusted returns in the long term in our view. Today, if we look at 5- years SIP return of top large cap funds, it is around 16-17% per annum and for the large and mid cap fund category, it is between 18–20%. Likewise, even if we check on the worst performing funds in the large cap fund category, their returns are around 11-13%, and in the large and mid cap fund category, it is 13-15% per annum for the last five years.