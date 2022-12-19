Which bank has highest FD interest rate for senior citizens? SBI vs HDFC vs ICICi vs Yes vs Kotak2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Let's take a comparative look at the interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank
Fixed deposits (FD) are often preferred investment options for senior citizens. All the top lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others give 50 basis points (bps) interest to senior citizens over and above the general customers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 225 bps since May 2022. As a result, the interest rates on term deposits have gone up in the last few months.
Let's take a comparative look at the interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get 3.5% to 7.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. There rates are effective from 13 December 2022.
1 year to less than 2 years - 7.25%
2 years to less than 3 years -7.25%
5 years and up to 10 years -7.25%@
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 7.75%* on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 14 December 2022.
1 year to < 15 months 7.00%
15 months to < 18 months 7.50%
18 months to < 21 months 7.00%
21 months - 2 years 7.50%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.50%
3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.50%
5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.75%*
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 7.50%* on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 16 December 2022.
1 year to 389 days 7.10%
390 days to < 15 months 7.10%
15 months to < 18 months 7.50%
18 months to 2 years 7.50%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.50%
3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.50%
5 years 1 day to 10 years #7.50%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹1.50 lac 7.50%
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 7.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 9 December 2022.
1 Year to < 20 months 7.50%
22 months 1 day to < 30 months 7.50%
30 months 1 day to < 36 months 7.50%
36 months to <= 120 months 7.50%
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.25% to 7.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 15 December 2022.
365 Days to 389 Days 7.25%
390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.5%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.5%
23 Months 7.5%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7%