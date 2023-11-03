Which banks are giving the highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates? Check here
Best FD rates: Small finance banks offer the highest interest on fixed deposits, with DCB Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank offering the best rates among private and public sector banks respectively
Amongst all bank categories, small finance banks are offering the highest interest on fixed deposits (FDs). If we talk about private sector banks, DCB Bank offers the best FD interest rates, and among public sector banks, Punjab & Sind Bank is giving the best returns on term deposits. Senior citizens usually get an additional interest rate of 50 bps or more over the regular fixed deposit rates.