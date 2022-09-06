Bengaluru: Affected by the floods? Check how insurance can cover your losses

Natural calamities never ask permission before striking. Its a surprise attack that not only brings certain destruction to individual lives but also havoc on properties. Currently, heavy rains have claimed many lives and damaged properties in Bengaluru. Many regions of the city are flooded with muddy water reaching inside vehicles and apartment complexes. Cars are seen floating on the streets or inside societies of the city. There has been utmost damage to vehicles that came in the way of the flood. In such a situation, the car owners will be facing heavy losses in post-flood. But when there will be relief from the flood, is still keenly watched. However, in this scenario, there is one option that could help car owners -- it is called 'insurance'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}