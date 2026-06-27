Which city could become the next Bengaluru? Hyderabad, Pune and 4 others make ANAROCK's list

Home to more than 15,000 startups and global technology giants like Google, Amazon and Infosy, Bengaluru has long been India's IT capital and a top destination for young professionals. But over the past decade, India's urban landscape has changed rapidly. Better infrastructure, expanding metro networks, booming startup ecosystems and improved quality of life have made several other cities attractive places to live and work. Property consultant ANAROCK helps decode which cities are emerging as the best places to live and work, beyond Bengaluru. And we also explore how the cost of living compares across these cities
The key success ingredients of Bengaluru – namely, IT/ITeS and GCC ecosystem, skilled talent pool, and residential real estate price momentum - are currently most visible in Hyderabad and Pune.
It is the prime candidate. According to ANAROCK data, it has seen the highest residential price appreciation of 64% between 2019 and H1 2024, ahead of even Bengaluru’s 57%. In Q1 2026, Hyderabad’s residential prices rose another 6% year-on-year, while Bengaluru and Pune saw 8% and 5% annual growth, respectively.
Office rentals grew by 25% in 2019-24, with the Kokapet micro-market clocking 89% capital appreciation alone. Hyderabad remains one of the southern cities driving GCC activity, with Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad together accounting for 64% of GCC office leasing in Q1 2025.
Cost of living one person: ₹41.9K
Cost of living Family: ₹102K
The city has emulated Bengaluru’s early growth story, recording over 150% growth in new home purchases over six years. This is among the highest in all metro cities. In H1 2025, Pune also featured among the top land markets with 214 acres transacted, reinforcing continued development momentum.
Pune and Hyderabad account for a meaningful share of the GCC leasing market, with a lot of Grade A office supply under active development to cater to the surging demand.
Cost of living one person: ₹46.9K
Cost of living Family: ₹112K
The metro city is also witnessing rapid growth in the commercial real estate segment, with office rentals rising by 20% between 2019 and 2024. It also accounts for a substantial share of GCC leasing in India’s southern corridor, which continues to dominate the category.
Cost of living one person: ₹38.7K
Cost of living Family: ₹95.3K
Outside of the top 3 cities, GCCs are actively expanding in cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore. In H1 2025, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar emerged as the biggest Tier-2 land deal destinations, with 714 acres, 590 acres, and 520 acres respectively, while Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities together accounted for 1,907 acres out of India’s 2,898-acre total land deals.
Cost of living one person: ₹41K
Cost of living Family: ₹97.6K
Cost of living one person: ₹37.1K
Cost of living Family: ₹92K
Cost of living one person: ₹31.5K
Cost of living Family: ₹76.8K
While Bengaluru still stands out as India's technology powerhouse, cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and several emerging Tier-2 hubs are steadily narrowing the gap with strong job growth, improving infrastructure and relatively affordable living costs.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.