Which credit cards can help you save money this festive season? Check list here

Credit cards: This festive season, you can use your credit card(s) to maximise your savings and cashbacks on your purchase. Typically, most banks give attractive offers (cashbacks and discounts) through credit cards ahead of Diwali.

Here, we list out popular credit cards which are offering tempting cashback deals ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

I. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This credit card is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on all online spends; up to 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival (min. ₹5,000, up to ₹1,500 off).

II. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback for Prime members (and 3 percent non-Prime) on Amazon; additional ₹200- ₹1,000 bonus discounts on mobiles/electronics during sales; unlimited 2 percent on partners like Swiggy. Lifetime free.

III. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on Flipkart/Myntra; up to 7.5 percent on Big Billion Days (new 2025 variant); 4 percent on partners such as Swiggy and Cleartrip.

IV. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This credit card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon/Flipkart/BookMyShow (as vouchers); up to 10 percent instant discount on Amazon; 1 per cent on other spends.

V. ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver: This card offers 5 percent value back on grocerie & utilities; 5 percent on HPCL fuel; ties into festive grocery hauls with 25 percent off on health tests (via Healthians).

Cards for offline savings There are several cards for offline savings as well which include:

Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on Swiggy/Zomato/Ola (which is capped at ₹500 per month); 10 per cent off on Croma/Reliance Digital for electronics; dining discounts at Barbeque Nation.

RBL Bank Credit Cards: It offers targeted Diwali offers include instant discounts on Amazon/Flipkart/Myntra (up to 10 percent off at checkout); cashback on jewellery.

How can you increase your savings? Combine offers: You can merge bank discounts with sale coupons.

Eligibility: First you need to use bank apps for pre-approval. Most of them require a minimum spend of ₹5,000 to ₹20,000.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.