Which equity mutual funds topped SIP returns? These AMCs dominated the rankings

Indian equity mutual funds have delivered strong returns over the past decade, but the biggest winners haven't come from every category or every fund house. Instead, the top of the SIP return charts is dominated by a handful of small-cap and mid-cap schemes, with a few asset management companies (AMCs) repeatedly producing the best-performing funds across multiple investment horizons.
An analysis of SIP returns across three-, five- and 10-year periods reveals a clear pattern. Small-cap funds dominate the long-term rankings, mid-cap schemes have led over shorter investment horizons, and fund houses such as Invesco, Quant and Nippon India feature consistently among the top performers.
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund emerged as the best-performing scheme with an annualised SIP return of 21.45%, followed by SBI Children's Fund and HSBC Midcap Fund.
Four of the top 10 schemes belong to the mid-cap or large & mid-cap categories, while another four are small-cap funds.
Rank
Fund
Category
SIP return (%)
|1
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|21.45
|2
|SBI Children's Fund
|Children's
|20.69
|3
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|Mid Cap
|19.97
|4
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|Large & Mid Cap
|19.78
|5
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|Small Cap
|19.35
|6
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|19.18
|7
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|18.97
|8
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|18.22
|9
|Quant Value Fund
|Value
|18.10
|10
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|17.86
|Source: Value Research, Data as of July 4, 2026
The picture changes little when the investment horizon is extended to five years. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund continues to lead the rankings, while small-cap and mid-cap funds together account for eight of the top 10 positions.
Seven schemes that feature among the top performers over three years continue to appear in the five-year rankings.
Rank
Fund
Category
SIP return (%)
|1
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|23.69
|2
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|23.49
|3
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|23.06
|4
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|Small Cap
|22.73
|5
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|Mid Cap
|22.34
|6
|SBI Children's Fund
|Children's
|21.93
|7
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|Large & Mid Cap
|21.63
|8
|Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund
|Large & Mid Cap
|21.31
|9
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|21.27
|10
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|20.52
Source: Value Research, Data as of July 4, 2026
The rankings tilt even more decisively towards small-cap funds when the investment horizon is stretched to 10 years.
Quant Small Cap Fund tops the list with an annualised SIP return of 26.05%, followed by Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 22.59%. Overall, four small-cap funds and four mid-cap funds feature in the top 10.
Rank
Fund
Category
SIP return (%)
|1
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|26.05
|2
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|22.59
|3
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|22.32
|4
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|21.59
|5
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|Flexi Cap
|21.33
|6
|Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|21.10
|7
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|20.74
|8
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|Mid Cap
|20.60
|9
|Union Small Cap Fund
|Small Cap
|20.23
|10
|Kotak Midcap Fund
|Mid Cap
|20.19
|Source: Value Research, Data as of July 4, 2026
Only two funds in the top 10 fall outside the small-cap and mid-cap segments, highlighting how dominant these categories have been in generating long-term SIP returns.
Beyond individual schemes, the rankings also reveal a clear pattern among fund houses. A few AMCs have consistently placed multiple schemes among the best performers across different investment horizons.
Invesco Mutual Fund stands out with the broadest representation. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund tops both the three-year and five-year rankings and also features among the top three over 10 years. The AMC also has Invesco India Smallcap Fund and Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund among the leading performers.
Quant Mutual Fund dominates the long-term rankings. Along with Quant Small Cap Fund, the best-performing scheme over 10 years, the fund house also has Quant Flexi Cap Fund and Quant Mid Cap Fund in the decade's top 10.
Nippon India Mutual Fund has two schemes in the 10-year top 10, while HSBC, Bandhan and Bank of India Mutual Fund also feature repeatedly across multiple investment horizons.
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