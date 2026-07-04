Which equity mutual funds topped SIP returns? These AMCs dominated the rankings

Small-cap and mid-cap funds dominated the SIP return charts over three, five and 10 years. The rankings also reveal a handful of AMCs that consistently produced some of the best-performing equity mutual funds.

Kirti Jha
Updated4 Jul 2026, 04:24 PM IST
s. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund emerged as the best-performing scheme with an annualised SIP return of 21.45%. (This is an AI-generated image.)
s. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund emerged as the best-performing scheme with an annualised SIP return of 21.45%. (This is an AI-generated image.)

Indian equity mutual funds have delivered strong returns over the past decade, but the biggest winners haven't come from every category or every fund house. Instead, the top of the SIP return charts is dominated by a handful of small-cap and mid-cap schemes, with a few asset management companies (AMCs) repeatedly producing the best-performing funds across multiple investment horizons.

An analysis of SIP returns across three-, five- and 10-year periods reveals a clear pattern. Small-cap funds dominate the long-term rankings, mid-cap schemes have led over shorter investment horizons, and fund houses such as Invesco, Quant and Nippon India feature consistently among the top performers.

Which schemes led the 3-year rankings?

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund emerged as the best-performing scheme with an annualised SIP return of 21.45%, followed by SBI Children's Fund and HSBC Midcap Fund.

Four of the top 10 schemes belong to the mid-cap or large & mid-cap categories, while another four are small-cap funds.

Top 10 equity funds by 3-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

Category

SIP return (%)

1Invesco India Mid Cap FundMid Cap21.45
2SBI Children's FundChildren's20.69
3HSBC Midcap FundMid Cap19.97
4Invesco India Large & Mid Cap FundLarge & Mid Cap19.78
5Invesco India Smallcap FundSmall Cap19.35
6ITI Small Cap FundSmall Cap19.18
7Bank of India Small Cap FundSmall Cap18.97
8WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap FundMid Cap18.22
9Quant Value FundValue18.10
10Bandhan Small Cap FundSmall Cap17.86
Source: Value Research, Data as of July 4, 2026

The five-year rankings reinforce the trend

The picture changes little when the investment horizon is extended to five years. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund continues to lead the rankings, while small-cap and mid-cap funds together account for eight of the top 10 positions.

Also Read | Debt mutual funds: Only 4 schemes delivered over 10% SIP returns in 10 years

Seven schemes that feature among the top performers over three years continue to appear in the five-year rankings.

Top 10 equity funds by 5-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

Category

SIP return (%)

1Invesco India Mid Cap FundMid Cap23.69
2Bandhan Small Cap FundSmall Cap23.49
3ITI Small Cap FundSmall Cap23.06
4Invesco India Smallcap FundSmall Cap22.73
5HSBC Midcap FundMid Cap22.34
6SBI Children's FundChildren's21.93
7Invesco India Large & Mid Cap FundLarge & Mid Cap21.63
8Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap FundLarge & Mid Cap21.31
9Bank of India Small Cap FundSmall Cap21.27
10Edelweiss Mid Cap FundMid Cap20.52

Source: Value Research, Data as of July 4, 2026

Small-cap funds dominate over the long term

The rankings tilt even more decisively towards small-cap funds when the investment horizon is stretched to 10 years.

Quant Small Cap Fund tops the list with an annualised SIP return of 26.05%, followed by Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 22.59%. Overall, four small-cap funds and four mid-cap funds feature in the top 10.

Top 10 equity funds by 10-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

Category

SIP return (%)

1Quant Small Cap FundSmall Cap26.05
2Nippon India Small Cap FundSmall Cap22.59
3Invesco India Mid Cap FundMid Cap22.32
4Edelweiss Mid Cap FundMid Cap21.59
5Quant Flexi Cap FundFlexi Cap21.33
6Nippon India Growth Mid Cap FundMid Cap21.10
7Axis Small Cap FundSmall Cap20.74
8Quant Mid Cap FundMid Cap20.60
9Union Small Cap FundSmall Cap20.23
10Kotak Midcap FundMid Cap20.19
Source: Value Research, Data as of July 4, 2026

Only two funds in the top 10 fall outside the small-cap and mid-cap segments, highlighting how dominant these categories have been in generating long-term SIP returns.

Some AMCs keep producing top-performing funds

Beyond individual schemes, the rankings also reveal a clear pattern among fund houses. A few AMCs have consistently placed multiple schemes among the best performers across different investment horizons.

Also Read | Why mutual funds still prefer TER over SEBI’s new performance-linked fee model

Invesco Mutual Fund stands out with the broadest representation. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund tops both the three-year and five-year rankings and also features among the top three over 10 years. The AMC also has Invesco India Smallcap Fund and Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund among the leading performers.

Quant Mutual Fund dominates the long-term rankings. Along with Quant Small Cap Fund, the best-performing scheme over 10 years, the fund house also has Quant Flexi Cap Fund and Quant Mid Cap Fund in the decade's top 10.

Nippon India Mutual Fund has two schemes in the 10-year top 10, while HSBC, Bandhan and Bank of India Mutual Fund also feature repeatedly across multiple investment horizons.

Mutual FundsSmall Cap FundsInvestingPersonal Finance
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