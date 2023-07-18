Which funds should I choose for the purpose of starting an SIP?

At this age, you may have goals like wealth creation, buying a vehicle, building corpus for a new home, etc. Each of these goals can have a timeline and target amount. This could help you to decide on the right investment for the right goal. At present, if we consider the goal as wealth creation, which can be for a period of up to 7 years, then you can start the SIPs in equity mutual fund. As you are starting young, you have the benefit of investing for the long run. At the same time, it also gives you the appetite to take some additional risk. However, in the beginning, it is better to consider investing in large-cap oriented mutual funds.