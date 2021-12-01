Which funds should one consider for investing in gold?

You are investing ₹17,000 a month in roughly this proportion—30% in a thematic fund, 30% in a large- and mid-cap fund, 30% in a tax-saving fund and 10% in an international fund of fund. The last fund is a recently launched NFO (new fund offer) that tracks the MSCI World index. Your investment time-frame is 3-5 years, which makes it a medium-term portfolio. For such a portfolio, it is important to have a moderate risk profile with an allocation to less risky asset classes. Also, it is advisable to avoid thematic funds for this purpose since they require timing in terms of market entry and exit. Considering these factors, you can replace the thematic fund in your portfolio with a conservative hybrid fund such as Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund. The other funds in your portfolio are fine, although the performance of the NFO will need to be judged with time. Since your allocation to that fund is quite small, you need not worry much.

