It has been two years now since I started a monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) of ₹5,500 in the following funds: Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, SBI Focussed Equity, SBI Small Cap, and ICICI Nifty Next 50 Index. I have been adding ₹2,000 lumpsum in SBI Focussed Equity with every market fall. I have been a risk-taking investor for 20 years. I will add the same amount for the next 10 years and then stop the SIPs and hold them for another 10 years. Should I stop investing in the Nifty Next 50 Fund and shift it to SBI Focused Equity or SBI Small Cap or Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip?

Mirae Emerging Bluechip, SBI Focused Equity and SBI Small Cap have done well for investors across different market cycles. Adding more in the form of lump sum when the markets fall will also work well for you as it will help you invest at a lower NAV. From the existing funds, you can consider adding lump sum to SBI Focused Equity Fund as and when you get the opportunity.

Mirae Emerging Bluechip does not allow lump sum at present and, at this stage, it is better to invest in the small cap funds through SIP instead of a lump sum.

While you have mentioned you can take high risk, the existing funds have a higher allocation in mid and small-cap companies. At present, your overall portfolio may have around 50% in these companies.You can reconsider your investment in ICICI Nifty Next 50 and invest in either a large cap fund or a Nifty index fund for the future. This will also help to increase the allocation in large cap companies over a period. Ideally, six to eight equity funds are good over the long term.

You can consider adding Canara Robeco Bluechip or UTI Nifty Index, Parag Parikh Flexicap and Kotak Equity Opportunities in future when you plan to increase the SIP amount.

This will not only help you create a better mix across market capitalization but also diversify in different asset management companies.

Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com.