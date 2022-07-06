Which funds should you choose to invest in the next 10 years?

It has been two years now since I started a monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) of ₹5,500 in the following funds: Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, SBI Focussed Equity, SBI Small Cap, and ICICI Nifty Next 50 Index. I have been adding ₹2,000 lumpsum in SBI Focussed Equity with every market fall. I have been a risk-taking investor for 20 years. I will add the same amount for the next 10 years and then stop the SIPs and hold them for another 10 years. Should I stop investing in the Nifty Next 50 Fund and shift it to SBI Focused Equity or SBI Small Cap or Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip?

