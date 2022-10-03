Which health insurance policy a newly married couple should buy?

Considering that you are recently married, you should look at a plan that provides maternity benefits. Maternity coverage in health insurance is designed specifically for expecting parents to protect them against delivery or pregnancy-related costs, allowing them to feel financially secure as they welcome their new baby into the world. With most insurers offering a waiting period ranging from 24 to 48 months and a few 9 months, it is best to purchase a maternity add-on when you are getting married or at the time of your health insurance renewal. You can avoid the waiting period and plan your family without stress. However, in this case, it is critical to choose maternity coverage before conceiving so that insurance companies do not deny it due to a pre-existing pregnancy. Maternity add-on is primarily an overall coverage that protects against expenses like ambulance-free, pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, and the costs of the baby from birth to 30-90 days.