Which health insurance policy a newly married couple should buy?

Considering that you are recently married, you should look at a plan that provides maternity benefits. Maternity coverage in health insurance is designed specifically for expecting parents to protect them against delivery or pregnancy-related costs, allowing them to feel financially secure as they welcome their new baby into the world.
I am 28 years old and recently got married. I am covered in my corporate health Insurance policy but want to buy health insurance for my wife. Please advise what options are available and what things I should consider before buying health Insurance.
It is good to hear that you know the importance of having an insurance plan. While you are already covered under the corporate health insurance cover, getting a personal health insurance cover is advisable. At least a sum insured of 10 lakh is advisable per person. Talking about your situation, you may choose to buy a family floater plan with a cover of 25 lakh. Also, there are now plans available in the market which provide a cover of ₹1 crore at a very reasonable price.
