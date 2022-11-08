Which income is deemed to accrue or arise in india as per the tax laws?

According to Indian taxation laws (Income Tax Act, 1961), the income of a person is taxed in India if it is accrued or has been received in India. However, there is an exception; Section 9 of the Income Tax Act deals with income deemed to accrue or arise in India. In other words, there may be a situation where the income has accrued outside India or has been received outside India but will be taxed in India.

