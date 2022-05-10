Which international funds are still open for investments?

“For those investors who have exposure to NASDAQ in their portfolio already, the sharp correction is an opportunity to average down their purchases gradually, provided they areinvesting for a minimum 10-year investment horizon," said Vishal Dhawan, founder & CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. As for those investors having exposure to the S&P 500 index, Dhawan said they can consider adding to the Navi US Total Stock Market Fund as the index it is tracking has significant overlap with the S&P 500 index. He also said that this is a good fund for even those who are starting to invest internationally as the index has exposure to broader US market.