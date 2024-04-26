Which is a better investment: Gold mutual funds or gold ETFs?

The repo rates have been hiked, the stock market is in red and the rising inflation rate is slowly eating into the value of our savings. No investment looks good enough for future prospects. Gold with its sporadic and short bursts of price increase seems more promising than other investment options. Buying physical gold and storing it may not be easy. Liquidating it when required can be cumbersome. Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) have a lock-in period of a minimum of five years, which means that you have to wait a while before redeeming the same. You are now left to choose between gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital gold or gold mutual funds.

