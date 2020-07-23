Which is the best way to invest in gold?

Indian spot gold prices surged to over ₹50,000 per 10 gram for the first time ever on Wednesday. Year to date, gold prices are up 28% in the spot market. the yellow metal has been on a rising spree for sometime now. Gold is the most rewarding asset class in terms of its recent returns. This kind of performance will attract many retail investors who are spooked by the unexpectedly lower returns in equity markets. So, the big question: how do you buy gold?