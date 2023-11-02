Which ITR form should you use to report F&O income?
Summary
- Some traders use ITR-4 which allows the benefit of presumptive taxation, others use ITR-3.
Trading in futures and options (F&O) is now a source of income for people from all walks of life—self-employed, salaried, homemakers and even pensioners. And its growing popularity reflects in the number of active derivatives traders in the markets—the number surged 8-fold, from less than 0.5 million in 2019 to 4 million as of August, as per data from the National Stock Exchange. But, as with every other source of income, this one also comes with a tax liability.