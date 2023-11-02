Which ITR form should you use to report F&O income?

To be sure, tax authorities treat earnings from F&O as business income, be it gains or losses. So, under which section of the Income-Tax Act should traders file this income? A lot of F&O traders declare F&O income under section 44AD of presumptive taxation scheme. Income tax return (ITR) form 4, or ITR-4, is applicable in this case. However, some chartered accountants are of the view that F&O income does not fall under presumptive taxation scheme. Traders should rather file ITR-3 and pay taxes on the same as per their slab rates. ITR-3 also allows you to declare short-term and long-term capital gains from the cash segment. ITR-2 is filed in case of only capital gains and no F&O income.

