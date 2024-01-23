Which ITR form will help me declare my cash receipts?
In ITR-4, an additional field to report ‘receipts in cash’ has been included in Schedule ‘BP- details of income from business or profession’.
Is there a new income tax return (ITR) form to declare cash receipts? How can I show the cash withdrawn from my bank account for the purpose of an emergency that did not materialise and was deposited back in the account or cash loan extended to my house help or driver for their emergency and later returned by them?
—Bimla
