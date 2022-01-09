I am nearly 30 years old and live in Bengaluru. My current salary is ₹80,000 per month. I have the following monthly investments: a home loan of ₹25,000, and insurance of ₹3,000, besides ₹5,000 in National Pension System.

I want to invest in mutual funds for the long term through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans). I read a lot about equity, debt and index funds for mutual funds (MF).

Which MFs would be preferable for the long term? Would an investment of ₹10-15k monthly be sufficient for a good return in the long run (say about 20 years)?

—Name withheld on request

Your decision to start investing in mutual funds for the long term is correct and it can help you build a good corpus over a period. Though you would have read a lot about mutual funds, the right approach to investing in mutual funds is to link it to your objectives rather than doing random investments. As you have mentioned you are looking for investment from a long term perspective, you can associate this investment with Wealth Creation or Retirement or any other long term objective.

If you invest ₹10,000 every month for 20 years you will be able to create a corpus of approximately ₹91 lakh at 12% p.a. rate of return. For the monthly investment of ₹15,000, the corpus would be approx. ₹1.36 crore. You may like to check if this corpus is sufficient for your goal. If the projected amount is lower than your objective, then you will have to invest more every month. Another way to work on your investment plan is to define the goal amount and then work on the monthly investment required for that goal. You can consider investing in equity mutual funds for your long-term goal as debt mutual funds are useful for short- and mid-term goals. Index funds track an index and seek to replicate its returns, rather than to outperform. They have a lower expense ratio than actively managed equity funds. Following are some of the funds that you can invest.

UTI or HDFC Nifty Index Fund – 20% of SIP

Canara Robeco Bluechip Fund – 15% of SIP

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund – 20% of SIP

UTI Flexicap Fund – 15% of SIP

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund – 15% of SIP

Kotak Emerging Equities Fund – 15% of SIP

You can also follow a strategy of increasing the SIP amount by 5-10% every year, this will help you to accumulate a higher corpus over a period. A systematic investment plan invests a fixed amount in a mutual fund every month.

Harshad Chetanwala, founder, Mywealthgrowth.com

