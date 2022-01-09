Which MFs are good for the long term?

If you invest ₹10,000 every month for 20 years you will be able to create a corpus of approximately ₹91 lakh at 12% p.a. rate of return. For the monthly investment of ₹15,000, the corpus would be approx. ₹1.36 crore. You may like to check if this corpus is sufficient for your goal. If the projected amount is lower than your objective, then you will have to invest more every month. Another way to work on your investment plan is to define the goal amount and then work on the monthly investment required for that goal. You can consider investing in equity mutual funds for your long-term goal as debt mutual funds are useful for short- and mid-term goals. Index funds track an index and seek to replicate its returns, rather than to outperform. They have a lower expense ratio than actively managed equity funds. Following are some of the funds that you can invest.