Which MFs must you invest in for a 5-year investment horizon?2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Even with a high risk-taking capacity, such high exposure to volatile and aggressive funds is avoidable.
My son (36) is currently a resident of US and has been investing in seven mutual fund schemes for the past four years through monthly SIPs. These include ₹7,500 each in SBI Blue Chip Fund, SBI Focussed Equity Fund, Axis Multicap Fund and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund and ₹5,000 each in ABSL MNC Fund, DSP Small Cap Fund and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund.