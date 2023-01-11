Which MFs must you invest in for a 5-year investment horizon?

Apart from SBI Bluechip, the remaining funds are all on the aggressive side with significant mid-cap or small-cap exposure, resulting in an extremely high-risk portfolio. Even with a high risk-taking capacity, such high exposure to volatile and aggressive funds is avoidable. That apart, a few funds have also turned underperformers. You can restructure the SIPs as follows: continue with SBI Bluechip and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip with the same SIPs. Start a new SIP of ₹12,000 in SBI Nifty Index Fund, which will moderate the overall portfolio risk. Going for passive funds in the large-cap space is increasingly becoming the better option.