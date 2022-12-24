Which mutual fund is suitable for fresh investors in falling stock market2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 08:56 AM IST
- Hybrid mutual funds funds try to time the market using parameters like valuation, momentum etc
After climbing to life-time high on 1st December 2022, bears have taken full hold on Dalal Street leading to big hit on the mutual fund portfolio of equity investors. Though, the current slump won't have much impact ion long term mutual fund SIP investors, fresh investors might feel confused as to which kind of investment tool would be suitable for higher returns.