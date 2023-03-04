Which mutual fund you should buy in stock market rebound — explained

Mutual funds: After strong beating in last one fortnight, Indian stock market registered strong rebound on Friday, signaling to come out of the base building mode. In such a scenario, short term mutual fund investors have an opportunity to cash-in through lump sum investment for one two years in hybrid equity funds as they tend to outperform traditional debt funds by around one per cent on one to two year time. They said that it is difficult to time the market and hence one should invest in two to three parts so that one can average one's NAV (net asset value), in case the rebound turns out as relief rally only. For a long term investor, increasing monthly SIP during the market fall may give additional NAVs to mutual fund investors as well.

