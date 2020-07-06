Which mutual funds are do-it-yourself investors picking up?

Financial planners believe that DIY investors' behavior is driven by recent returns of mutual funds. “For example, in cases like Axis Blue-chip, the relative one- and three-year returns are extremely high and there is no doubt that recent performance is driving flows. This is not to say that these are bad funds and the performance may well be sustained. However, investors should be careful about evaluating funds on parameters other than returns also," said Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services.