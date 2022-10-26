Which mutual funds can aid your short- and long-term goals?

After you have saved enough for the down-payment of your car and fulfilled that goal, you can start investing towards your long-term goals of child’s education, and retirement. Contrary to the money market portfolio, you can take significant risks with in the form of equity fund exposures with these portfolios. A good idea would be to split your monthly SIP into two portfolios - one for each of your financial goals, and manage them separately. In each of these portfolios, you can use index funds such as UTI Nifty Index Fund and aggressive funds such as Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and Axis Midcap Fund. Flexi cap funds are open-ended dynamic equity schemes that invest across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. Such funds invest at least 65% of their corpus in equity instruments. A mid cap fund, on the other hand, must invest at least 65% of its corpus in mid cap companies.