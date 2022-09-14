Which mutual funds can give the best returns in the long term?

As you are young, you can follow a little aggressive approach in building your portfolio. You can diversify your investment predominantly across large, large & mid cap and flexi cap funds. You can also consider investing in a mid cap fund, however, the allocation can be restricted to 10% in the beginning. To keep the investment well diversified across the funds and fund houses, you can consider an allocation of up to 15-20% in a fund at the time of investment.

