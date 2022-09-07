Which mutual funds should I invest in for the long term?

With a long-term investment horizon and a high risk appetite, your portfolio seems like a good fit. You are investing a quarter of your funds in a large-cap fund, 40% in funds that blend large and mid-cap funds, and the remaining 35% in mid- and small-cap funds. This is a fairly aggressive allocation - all equity, for one, and second, about half of the money in riskier market segments. However, you have debt investments, some as fixed deposits, and more in the form of debt allocation in your NPS plan. Overall, this is a good investment mix for your age, risk tolerance, and time frame — more investments in equity balanced by some safe haven investments in the low-risk debt market.

