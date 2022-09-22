Which mutual funds should I invest in for the next 30 years?

The 20 to 30 years horizon is very long term and this does allow you to take some additional risks to generate higher returns. Having said that at this stage, you can start investing in a blend of funds that invest in well-established large companies along with growing mid-sized companies too. In the beginning, it is not the amount of investment, but how disciplined you are with these investments is all that matters. All those who have built their portfolio in MFs started small and kept increasing the investment amount as they progressed in life and career. You can follow the same. Gradually, you should plan to increase the monthly investment as you grow in your career.