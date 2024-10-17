Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    Which personal loan options offer the best interest rates in 2024?

    Before taking a personal loan, evaluate interest rates, your financial needs, and repayment capacity. A good credit history is essential for approval. Use online resources like EMI calculators and bank websites to stay informed and make the best choice.

    Riya R Alex
    Published17 Oct 2024, 03:24 PM IST
    Personal loans with best interest rates in 2024.

    Personal loans are a popular financial solution in India, offering individuals unsecured credit to meet various financial needs. Their versatility makes them appealing for expenses ranging from medical bills to home renovations. However, selecting the right personal loan requires careful consideration. Here are key factors to evaluate before making a decision.

    Factors to consider before getting a personal loan

    1. Compare interest rates: Interest rates on personal loans can vary significantly between banks. Always compare the rates offered by different financial institutions. A lower interest rate can result in more manageable EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) payments and overall loan repayment.

    2. Assess your needs: Personal loans can be utilised for diverse purposes. Clearly evaluate your financial needs and prioritise them. Consider whether a personal loan is the most viable solution for your specific situation.

    3. Check your credit history: Maintaining a good credit score is crucial for quick loan approval. Lenders assess your creditworthiness based on your credit history, so make sure to keep it in good shape.

    4. Evaluate repayment ability: Before applying for a personal loan, assess your financial situation. Ensure that you have sufficient income to manage the monthly repayments without straining your finances.

     

    How to get a personal loan

    Step 1: Determine your requirements

    Identify the exact amount you need for your intended purpose.

    Step 2: Check eligibility

    Visit the bank’s website or branch to check your eligibility for the loan.

    Step 3: Estimate EMI

    Use an EMI calculator to get an idea of your monthly payments before applying for the loan.

    Step 4: Apply for the Loan

    You can apply online or by visiting a bank branch.

    Step 5: Submit required documents

    Provide all necessary documentation to the bank and wait for loan approval.

    Best Personal Loans in India 2024

    1. HDFC Bank

    • Interest Rate: Starts at 10.50% per annum.
    • Loan Limit: Up to 40 lakh for a tenure of up to 6 years.
    • Minimum Salary Requirement: 25,000 for HDFC salary account holders; 50,000 for others.
    • Special Feature: Instant personal loans for eligible customers.

    2. Yes Bank

    • Interest Rate: Ranges from 11.25% to 21%.
    • Loan Limit: Up to 40 lakh for a tenure of up to 5 years.

    3. ICICI Bank

    • Interest Rate: Approximately 10.80% per annum.
    • Loan Limit: Up to 1 crore for a tenure of up to 5 years.
    • Special Feature: Overdraft facility available at 12% to 14% per annum.
    • Minimum Salary Requirement: Not specified.

    4. IndusInd Bank

    • Interest Rate: Starts at 10.49%, varying between 10.49% and 26%.
    • Loan Limit: Up to 50 lakh for a tenure of 1 to 5 years.
    • Minimum Salary Requirement: 25,000.

    5. Kotak Mahindra Bank

    • Interest Rate: Starts at 10.99% per annum.
    • Loan Limit: Up to 40 lakh for a tenure of up to 6 years.
    • Minimum Salary Requirement: 25,000 for corporate borrowers, 30,000 for non-corporate borrowers, and 20,000 for Kotak Mahindra employees.

    Conclusion

    When considering a personal loan, it's essential to compare interest rates and fees across various banks. Carefully calculate your monthly instalments and ensure that you have a clear plan for repayment. By doing your homework and understanding your financial situation, you can choose the best personal loan that meets your needs.

    Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.

    First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:24 PM IST
