I am 27 years old and currently investing ₹10,000 every month in mutual funds via systematic investment plan, or SIP, as given below:

- Axis Small Cap Fund ( ₹3,000)

- Mirae Assets Emerging Bluechip ( ₹3,000)

- UTI NIFTY Index Fund ( ₹2,000)

- UTI NIFTY NEXT 50 Index Fund ( ₹1,000)

- Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund ( ₹1,000)

I have already invested ₹1.5 lakh so far and my risk profile is aggressive.

I am looking to increase monthly SIP outgo to ₹15,000. Can you please suggest which of these fund should get more weight?

Do I need to stop SIP in any of the above funds and start investing in a new fund, especially flexi-cap fund.

Yash

You have a well-diversified, aggressive portfolio that would suit your aggressive risk profile, if and only if you are investing for the long term (greater than 7-10 years).

Over such a lengthy period, market volatility will even out and you will be able to realize the gains from the various equity asset classes that you are investing in.

You are presently investing 30% in large-cap funds, 60% in mid and small-cap funds, and 10% in a well-diversified international fund. The funds you have chosen are good funds to stay with for the long haul.

For the additional ₹5,000 that you want to bring in, you can do so by more or less keeping your current allocation profile. You can add ₹500 to the Nifty Index fund, ₹1,500 to the Nifty next 50 fund and ₹1,000 to the international fund.

The remaining ₹2,000 can be split between the two mid and small cap funds. After these allocations, you will have a third of your portfolio in large caps, 53% in mid and small cap, and the remaining 14% in international funds. This will moderate the risk of your portfolio slightly, while still keeping with your aggressive outlook.

Shrikanth Meenakshi is founder of Primeinvestor.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.