Which small savings scheme to prefer as PPF, bank fixed deposit fail to produce inflation-beating returns1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Investors must ensure returns beat inflation; Indian retail inflation rate in July 2023 was 7.44%; bank FDs and PPF do not produce inflation-beating returns
It's not only about saving your money, and putting them into various investment tools. Investors must try and ensure that the returns from the investments are able to beat the inflation. It's a well-known fact that the value of money decreases with time. No doubt that savings can be as challenging as earning. To put it simply, inflation is the rate at which the cost of goods and services rises over time. In short, inflation means that your money may not be able to buy as much in the future as it could today.