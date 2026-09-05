Which small savings schemes offer tax benefits with no investment limit? Check the complete comparison

Are you an investor aspiring to invest in the government-backed savings options? Small Savings Schemes that can help in combining tax benefits with the freedom to invest without any upper ceiling?

Then the investment choices you have are limited. This is because, for example, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) has a ceiling of ₹30 lakh for an eligible investor. On similar lines, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) also has a ceiling of ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.

As of 5 September 2026, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and the 5-year Post Office Time Deposit (TD) are two such small savings schemes that meet both criteria. Still, it is essential to keep in mind that the tax benefit is subject to the applicable income-tax rules and the overall deduction limit.

Why do the NSC and 5-Year Post Office TD stand out? This is because the National Savings Certificate (NSC) has a 5-year maturity and permits investments starting from ₹1,000, with no maximum investment limit. Furthermore, the deposits in this scheme qualify for deduction under Section 80C, subject to the overall ₹1.5 lakh limit applicable to eligible investments.

NSC investments, hence, suit investors who aspire to invest in a scheme with a fixed tenure and government backing, while also allowing them to invest more than ₹1.5 lakh.

The 5-year Post Office Time Deposit is yet another scheme with no maximum investment limit. Not only this, but it is specifically the five-year TD that qualifies for the Section 80C deduction; the one-, two- and three-year TDs do not receive this particular tax benefit. Keeping these important factors in mind, here are the salient features of the different small savings schemes, along with their investment limits, tax benefits, and tenures.

Prominent Small Savings Schemes with their investment limits and tax benefits

Scheme + Interest Rate Maximum investment Tax benefit Tenure NSC (7.7%) No limit Section 80C, subject to ₹ 1.5 lakh overall limit 5 years 5-year Post Office TD (7.5%) No limit Section 80C, subject to ₹ 1.5 lakh overall limit 5 years KVP (7.5%) No limit No Section 80C deduction Maturity-linked PPF (7.1%) ₹ 1.5 lakh/year Section 80C; interest is tax-exempt 15 years Sukanya Samriddhi (8.2%) ₹ 1.5 lakh/year Section 80C; interest is tax-exempt 21 years

Note: For more details on features, tax benefits and investment limits, you can refer to the official India Post website

Why do other schemes not qualify There are several other small savings schemes that offer investors lucrative tax advantages or have no investment ceiling, but they do not have both of these unique aspects. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), for example, is an investment scheme that permits investments without a maximum limit.

Still, it does not offer the Section 80C deduction. On the other hand, the popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme and the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme provide for meaningful tax benefits, but they still impose an annual cap or ceiling of ₹1.5 lakh.

It is also essential to keep in mind that the ₹1.5-lakh figure is a tax-deduction ceiling. This is not an investment ceiling. That is why an investor may end up putting more than ₹1.5 lakh into NSC or a 5-year TD; still, they will be unable to claim a deduction beyond the applicable overall limit.

Therefore, for investors seeking both flexibility in investment size and a tax-saving benefit, NSC and the 5-year Post Office TD remain the most meaningful investment options that cater to both the aspects of no limits and tax benefits.