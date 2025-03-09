While Nifty50 is down 14%, these large cap mutual funds gave positive returns in past 1 year, check list here

Benchmark indices – Nifty50 and BSE Sensex -- have witnessed a significant fall in the past few months. From its peak of 26,277 points in September, Nifty50 is currently trading 14 percent down after it pared some of its losses last week.

Since Nifty50 comprises large cap companies, this fall is quite noteworthy in large cap mutual funds as well wherein exposure to large cap stocks is 80 percent or more.

Here, we examine if there are still some large cap mutual funds which delivered positive returns in the past one year. For the unversed large cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in the large cap stocks.

Large cap stocks are the securities of top 100 companies when they are ranked on the basis of their market capitalisation. Overall, there are 32 schemes in this category with net assets under management (AUM) of ₹3.54 lakh crore as on Jan 31, 2025.

Mutual fund returns Since financial markets have been reeling under pressure, several large cap schemes have posted negative returns in the past one year. However, there are some which have managed to post positive returns during this time.

Large Cap Funds 1-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund 19.60 1,747 DSP Top 100 Equity Fund 9.70 4,665 WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 7.66 718 SBI Bluechip Fund 5.12 47,282 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 4.88 14,193 Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund 3.20 26,923

(Source: AMFI; returns as on March 7, 2025)

As we can see in the table above, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund delivered over 19 percent in the past one year. DSP Top 100 Equity Fundgave 9.70 percent return.

Other large cap schemes which gave positive returns are WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund (7.66%), SBI Bluechip Fund (5.12%), Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund (4.88%) and Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund (3.2%).

Based on the size of funds, the largest schemes are SBI Bluechip Fund (with AUM of ₹47,282 crore) and Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund (with AUM of ₹26,923 crore).

Meanwhile, there are other schemes which have delivered negative returns in the past one year. These include HDFC Large Cap Fund (-0.60%), HSBC Large Cap Fund with -0.88 percent return and Quant Large Cap fund with -8.68 percent return, shows AMFI data as on March 7.

Notably, past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee the future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has performed exceptionally well in the recent past, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.