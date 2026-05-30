While you avoid stocks, EPFO has doubled its equity investments in 7 years — Here's where your PF money goes

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members enjoy a rare combination of benefits — their savings earn a government-backed, risk-free return and the interest is largely tax-free under existing rules. But, it would be interesting for them to know that Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) does not simply keep these contributions idle.
The retirement body invests a portion of its massive corpus across various asset classes. The investment includes debt instruments as well as equities through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the stock market.
As per rules, out of the total accruals in a year, EPFO can invest 85% in debt securities, and the remaining 15% can be invested in stocks.
For its debt portfolio, EPFO is required to allocate between 45% and 65% of its investments to government securities, while 20% to 50% must be invested in listed debt instruments.
Apart from that, up to 5% of the money can be parked in short-term debt and related instruments. It needs to be noted that short-term debt must carry a minimum A1+ rating from at least two credit rating agencies registered with the market regulator.
For equity investments, EPFO can invest in registered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETF) that move in tandem with the market.
EPFO can also invest directly in shares of large listed companies with a market value of at least ₹50,000 crore at the time of investment. In addition, it is allowed to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that are regulated by the market regulator.
An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges. An ETF may hold assets such as stocks, commodities, or bonds, and trades close to its net asset value over the course of the trading day. Most ETFs track an index.
EPFO regularly invests in Equity markets through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) replicating BSE-SENSEX and NSE NIFTY-50 indices. In addition, EPFO has also invested from time-to-time in ETFs constructed specifically for disinvestment of shareholding of the Government of India in body corporates, namely ETFs tracking Bharat 22 and CPSE Indices, the retirement body informed in an notification
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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