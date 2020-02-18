Who are legal heirs?

When a person dies without a Will or intestate in legal terms, the appropriate succession laws come into effect for the transfer of assets held by the person to the legal heirs.

Legal heirs can be categorized in two segments—Class I and Class II heirs. For instance, according to the Hindu succession law, if a Hindu man leaves behind property without a Will, it is primarily passed on to Class I heirs (the widow, children and mother) in equal share. If there aren’t any Class I heirs, Class II heirs (father, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and other relatives) can claim the property.

If the owner is a Hindu woman, assets get passed on to her husband and children in equal proportion. If none of them are present, the property will go to the heirs of her husband. Failing that, it will go to her parents.

