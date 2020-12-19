Who can file ITR 2, 3 and 4?

Last few days left to file ITR. Here's some help for those who are yet to file their taxes. In addition to ITR 1 (Sahaj ), ITR 2, ITR3, and ITR 4 can also be used by an Individual as per the suitability. Here we will discuss the terms and suitability of ITR2, ITR3 and ITR 4.

ITR 2

As far as simplicity and ease of filling up an ITR is concerned, next to ITR 1 comes ITR 2. ITR 1 cannot be used by an HUF but ITR 1 and ITR 2 both can be used both by Individual and HUFs. The ITR 2 can be used by all the persons who are not eligible to use ITR 1 and do not have any business or professional income. So you can use it even if you have more than one property or have agricultural income over ₹5,000 or are a non resident or are resident and have any asset of income outside India. You can also use ITR 2 for furnishing your income from other sources against which you wish to claim certain expenses.

All those residents who have an authority to sign in respect of any account situated outside India can also use ITR 2. In case you have any brought forwards losses to be set off against current year’s income or have some losses during the current years and which cannot be set off against current year’s income and therefore have to be carried forward for set off in subsequent years.

Briefly stated ITR 2 cannot be used by an Individual or an HUF who have any business or professional income. The income here includes loss also and in case you have incurred any loss in your business howsoever small the amount is, you cannot use ITR 2 and have to invariably use ITR 3 or ITR 4. This form can also be used by the individuals who are partner in a firm but are not carrying on any business or profession in your own name.

People who do day trading in shares or commodity are under the impression that this income can be offered under the residual head “Income from other sources" as they are not engaged in business as they do not have proper business set up. In my opinion such transactions amount to business activity and one has to use ITR 3 or ITR 4.

ITR 3

This is the most complicated ITR form for Individuals and HUFs and is difficult for a layman to fill up by himself without committing any mistake. As far eligibility to use ITR 3 is concerned, it is simple. You have to use ITR if you are an Individual or an HUF engaged in any business or profession, income whereof is not being offered for taxation under presumptive taxation. However in case you are offering your business or professional income on presumptive basis but your total income exceeds 50 lakhs, you have to use ITR 3 only.

ITR 4

ITR 4, known as Sugam, can be used by any individual, HUF or a partnership firm which wishes to offer their income on presumptive basis, where income is presumed at a minimum rate based on ownership of commercial vehicles or as percentage of your gross receipts. Please note an LLP is not eligible to use ITR 4. This form can only be used by a person who is resident for income tax purposes and thus a non resident cannot use it even if his income is below 50 lakhs and has income taxable on presumptive basis.

In case your actual business or professional income is lower than that was is presumed by law, you cannot use this form and have to use ITR 3. Moreover you have to get your accounts audited and get the report it submitted before submission of the ITR.

I am sure that with the discussion in this article and earlier article it is clear to you as to which ITR form you need to use this year.

(The writer is a tax and investments expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com. Views as expressed are his own.)

