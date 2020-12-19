Who can file ITR 2, 3 and 4?

As far as simplicity and ease of filling up an ITR is concerned, next to ITR 1 comes ITR 2. ITR 1 cannot be used by an HUF but ITR 1 and ITR 2 both can be used both by Individual and HUFs. The ITR 2 can be used by all the persons who are not eligible to use ITR 1 and do not have any business or professional income. So you can use it even if you have more than one property or have agricultural income over ₹5,000 or are a non resident or are resident and have any asset of income outside India. You can also use ITR 2 for furnishing your income from other sources against which you wish to claim certain expenses.