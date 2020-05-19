Who is a coparcener?

As per the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, any individual born in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) becomes a coparcener by birth. Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property. A daughter remains coparcener even after marriage and her children become coparceners in her share after her death.

With every birth in the family, the proportionate share of a coparcener decreases and with every death in the family, the proportionate share increases.

A coparcener is not the same as a member of the HUF. All coparceners are members but all members may not be coparceners. A wife or husband of the coparcener is a member but not a coparcener in that family. Also, only coparceners can ask for the partition of the property.

