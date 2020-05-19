Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Money > Personal Finance > Who is a coparcener?
Photo: iStock

Who is a coparcener?

1 min read . 10:23 PM IST Renu Yadav

Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property

As per the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, any individual born in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) becomes a coparcener by birth. Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property. A daughter remains coparcener even after marriage and her children become coparceners in her share after her death.

As per the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, any individual born in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) becomes a coparcener by birth. Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property. A daughter remains coparcener even after marriage and her children become coparceners in her share after her death.

With every birth in the family, the proportionate share of a coparcener decreases and with every death in the family, the proportionate share increases.

With every birth in the family, the proportionate share of a coparcener decreases and with every death in the family, the proportionate share increases.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A coparcener is not the same as a member of the HUF. All coparceners are members but all members may not be coparceners. A wife or husband of the coparcener is a member but not a coparcener in that family. Also, only coparceners can ask for the partition of the property.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated