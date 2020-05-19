Who is a coparcener?1 min read . 10:23 PM IST
Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property
As per the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, any individual born in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) becomes a coparcener by birth. Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property. A daughter remains coparcener even after marriage and her children become coparceners in her share after her death.
As per the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, any individual born in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) becomes a coparcener by birth. Both sons and daughters are coparceners in the family and share equal rights and liabilities over the property. A daughter remains coparcener even after marriage and her children become coparceners in her share after her death.
With every birth in the family, the proportionate share of a coparcener decreases and with every death in the family, the proportionate share increases.
With every birth in the family, the proportionate share of a coparcener decreases and with every death in the family, the proportionate share increases.
A coparcener is not the same as a member of the HUF. All coparceners are members but all members may not be coparceners. A wife or husband of the coparcener is a member but not a coparcener in that family. Also, only coparceners can ask for the partition of the property.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated